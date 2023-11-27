FACT CHECK: Contrary To Claim Made in Video, Ariel Washing Powder Does Not Support ‘Israeli Occupation Forces’

A video shared on Facebook purports washing powder brand Ariel supports “Israeli Occupation Forces” amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Verdict: Misleading

The brand’s logo does not appear in the original video. There is no evidence that Ariel, which is owned by Procter and Gamble, supports “Israeli Occupation Forces.”

Fact Check:

A recent Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike has killed four members of Hamas in southern Lebanon, according to the Times of Israel. Khalil Kharaz, the deputy commander of the group’s Lebanon wing, is reportedly among those who were killed, the outlet indicated.

“Circulating footage shows Ariel a popular washing powder brand, supporting Israeli Occupation Forces during the ongoing bombardment and ground invasion of #Gaza,” the Facebook post purports. The video features a man helping IDF soldiers do their laundry. The logo for Ariel washing powder is superimposed on the video. In the top right corner, text reading “Standing Together” can also be seen.

The claim is misleading, however. The original video shared on X on Oct. 31 does not feature the Ariel logo. According to the video’s caption, the man helping the IDF soldiers do their laundry is named Shai Graucher.

“An undisclosed location, somewhere near Gaza, a vehicle pulls up- no military capabilities, perhaps, but Shai Graucher brings washing machines and an ironing board, a chance for soldiers to freshen up. It’s powered by a generator – and a surge of love from family across the world,” the video’s caption reads.

An undisclosed location, somewhere near Gaza, a vehicle pulls up- no military capabilities, perhaps, but Shai Graucher brings washing machines and an ironing board, a chance for soldiers to freshen up. It’s powered by a generator – and a surge of love from family across the world pic.twitter.com/okHUjCVSdq — #MKY מי כעמך ישראל (@MKYstatus) October 31, 2023

A keyword search for “Shai Graucher” reveals he is a rabbi who runs the Klal Yisroel Organization, which aims to provide mobile laundry stations, spas, jacuzzis, food, and equipment to members of the IDF. “Standing Together” is the name of the campaign Graucher launched following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that incited the group’s current conflict with Israel. (RELATED: No, Preaching Christianity Is Not Illegal In Israel)

Likewise, Procter and Gamble, the company that owns Ariel, has neither issued a press release nor a statement posted to its verified social media accounts offering support for the IDF or aligning itself with Graucher’s “Standing Together” campaign.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted Procter and Gamble for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.