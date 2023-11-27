FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Clips From The Israel-Hamas War

A video shared on Facebook claims to show clips from the Israel-Hamas war.

Verdict: False

The clips are from wildfires, not the Israel-Hamas war.

Fact Check:

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day ceasefire and a swapping of hostages and prisoners, according to The Associated Press. The deal comes as Israel continued its ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks that killed at least 1,200 people and took 240 people hostage, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show updates from the war. One part of the video shows buildings on fire. (RELATED: Does Video Show U.S. Military Preparing For War?)

However, these clips are not from the Israel-Hamas war. The first clip appears to be from an Argentinian wildfire in October 2023. The wildfire was reported on by other Argentinian news outlets such as La Voz del Interior.

The second clip also appears to be from Argentina. The clip was shared by Radio Online Perana on Instagram. The third clip seems to be from Argentina as well, as it was reported on by an Argentinian news outlet.

The fourth clip also appears to be from Argentina, as it was shared on a local Argentinian photographer’s Instagram page. This video was also debunked by AFP Fact Check.