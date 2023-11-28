FACT CHECK: ‘Ceasefire Means That Somebody Sees A Fire’: Did Ocasio-Cortez Say This?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking about how a ceasefire “means that somebody sees a fire.”

Verdict: False

The video is a deep fake. A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the video is not genuine.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a clip of Ocasio-Cortez and saying it shows her describing what a ceasefire is. One user described the video as “AOC explains a cease fire.”

“Ceasefire means that somebody sees a fire. It could be any kind of fire. It could be a big fire or a small fire, a bonfire or even a candle flame. It just matters that somebody sees a fire – that’s why we call it a ceasefire,” Ocasio-Cortez allegedly said.

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from an Oct. 23 Instagram video from Ocasio-Cortez’s verified account. Nowhere in the video does she say that a “ceasefire means that somebody sees a fire.”

Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the video was “fake.” (RELATED: Does Video Show U.S. Military Preparing For War?)

Reuters reported that the video is from a meme account on X. The meme account also stated on Instagram that the video was a deepfake. Ocasio-Cortez has called for President Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to The Guardian.