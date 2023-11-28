FACT CHECK: No, Javier Milei Did Not Make An X Post Endorsing Donald Trump In 2024

A viral post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims Argentinian President-elect Javier Milei purportedly made a social media post on the platform endorsing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. election.

Ahora, Donald Trump 2024🇺🇸 — Milei 2023🇦🇷 (@JMPresidente23) November 20, 2023

Verdict: False

The post was made by a social media user who supports Milei, not Milei himself.

Fact Check:

Trump told Milei he plans to travel to Argentina so the pair can meet, according to The Associated Press. Milei’s office has not indicated what date the meeting will take place, the outlet reported.

The X post, viewed over seven million times, purports Milei made a post on the platform endorsing Trump for president in the 2024 U.S. election. “Ahora, Donald Trump 2024,” the post reads.

The post was made by @JMPresidente23, a social media user who supports Milei, not Milei himself. The social media user who made the post describes themself as an “account in support of Milei.” Milei’s verified X account uses the handle @JMilei. (RELATED: No, Princess Diana Is Not Alive And With Trump)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the Argentinian president-elect made a social media post via his verified X account endorsing Trump in the 2024 U.S. election. In addition, Milei has not referenced the claim on any of his social media accounts. Trump also has not publicly commented on the claim via his TRUTH Social account.

Although the claim that Milei endorsed Trump is false, Trump recently congratulated Milei on winning Argentina’s presidential race, according to The Hill. Milei, a far-right libertarian, “has been frequently compared to Trump,” the outlet reported.

Milei received 56% of the vote in Argentina’s recent presidential election, claiming victory over his opponent Sergio Massa, Reuters indicated.

Check Your Fact has contacted Milei and a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.