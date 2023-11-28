FACT CHECK: X Video Not Linked To Recent Dublin Riots

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show waiters in Dublin fighting fascists amid recent riots.

Verdict: False

The video is from 2021 and shows a fight that broke out on South William Street in Dublin after a pregnant woman was being harassed, according to Dublin Live.

Fact Check:

Around 500 people protested in Dublin, with 34 being arrested, following a recent incident in which three children were stabbed outside a school, according to Fox News. A dozen stores were looted as a result of the protests, the outlet reported.

The X video purports to show waiters in Dublin fighting fascists amid recent riots. In the video, two waiters chase a group of young men as patrons at the establishment look on. The altercation gets more and more physical as time passes. The name “Johnny Rush’s” is also visible on an outdoor barricade.

The video is not linked to recent riots in Dublin, however. Using keyframe analysis, Check Your Fact found the video originally posted in a Reddit forum two years ago in 2021. According to the forum, the group allegedly threw bottles at the waiters and picked a fight with them. The source of the video is not provided.

A screenshot from the video is featured in a Dublin Live article from June 2021 detailing a brawl that occurred in Dublin after a group reportedly began blowing smoke in a pregnant woman’s face. The incident took place on South William Street and resulted in three arrests, according to the outlet.

The Irish Times also covered the incident reporting that Ryan Dowling, a 20-year-old man involved in the brawl, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder.

A keyword search reveals Johnny Rush’s is an Irish pub located at 65 William Street S in Dublin.

Likewise, the Garda Siochana, or Irish Police, have not publicly referenced the claim on its website or social media accounts. (RELATED: Did The President Of Ireland Expel The Israeli Ambassador?)

Check Your Fact contacted the Garda Siochana, who declined to comment on record.