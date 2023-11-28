FACT CHECK: No Evidence All Women Crew Crashed Navy P-8A Aircraft

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims that an all-women crew crashed a U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft in Hawaii.

DIVERSITY: Shortly after a Navy P-8A overshot the runway and landed in Kaneohe Bay (everyone survived) I pointed out that the crew was diverse. For that I got a scathing community note saying it wasn’t true. The Navy is very proud of the fact that it’s P-8 fleet features the most… pic.twitter.com/53IVyNZAiE — @amuse (@amuse) November 21, 2023



Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence that the aircraft was piloted by all women. The image accompanying the post is from a different squadron that is based on the other side of the country.

Fact Check:

A U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft overshot a runway and landed in the water in Hawaii, according to CNN. There were no casualties among the crew, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing an image of an all-women crew and claiming that they were the crew of the aircraft. One user wrote, “Shortly after a Navy P-8A overshot the runway and landed in Kaneohe Bay (everyone survived) I pointed out that the crew was diverse.”

This claim, though, lacks evidence. Check Your Fact reviewed media reporting on the incident and did not find any reporting that the crew was “diverse” or made up of all women. For example, UPI, CNN and the USNI News did not report that the crew was diverse or made up of all women.

The Navy has published press releases about the incident and did not indicate that the crew was diverse or crewed by all women. Furthermore, the image used in social media posts is from VP-45, which is stationed in Florida, which is thousands of miles away from Hawaii. (RELATED: Does Video Show U.S. Military Preparing For War?)

“The P-8A crew from the mishap is assigned to Whidbey Island, Washington-based Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 ‘Skinny Dragons.’ All crewmembers safely evacuated the aircraft and no injuries were reported. We are thankful to the first responders for their teamwork and effort to ensure safety and security of the crew,” Lt. Mohammed Issa, deputy public affairs officer for the Commander of the Third Fleet, told Check Your Fact in a Nov. 24 email.

David Cenciotti, the founder and editor of the Aviationist, wrote in a Nov. 27 article that “no one said or confirmed that the P-8 aircrew was an all-female aircrew.”