FACT CHECK: Facebook Video Purporting To Show Teacher Being Confronted About Pronouns Is Not Authentic

A video shared on Facebook purports to show a teacher being confronted by students about gender pronouns.

Verdict: False

The incident is not real. The original video shows a skit created and shared by comedian Jibrizy.

Fact Check:

Teachers in the U.K. will not be required to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns, according to new guidance, The Times reported. The guidance allows teachers not to use students’ preferred pronouns under a “good faith objection,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, which has received over 1,000 comments, purports to show a teacher being confronted by students over gender pronouns. In the video, the teacher appears to instruct students about gender pronouns. During the lesson, the teacher says she doesn’t identify as male or female and uses gender-neutral pronouns. The students confront the teacher following this statement to express their confusion.

The video does not show an authentic incident, however. The original video shows a skit created by comedian Jibrizy. At the end of the original video, Jibrizy appears on camera and states the incident “was all an act.” Following this disclaimer, Jibrizy asks social media users who viewed the video to share their thoughts about pronouns being taught in public schools via the video’s comment section.

In the past, Jibrizy has made skit videos about similar subject matter, including a scenario where a mom appears to remove an LGBTQ+ pride flag from a classroom. (RELATED: Twitter Post Falsely Claims Subway Sign Highlighting Bigotry Was Created By The New York MTA)

Check Your Fact also previously debunked a skit video made by Jibrizy in which a flight attendant and a passenger appeared to argue over transgender pronouns.

Furthermore, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any credible news reports regarding gender pronouns being taught in schools.

Check Your Fact has contacted Jibrizy for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.