FACT CHECK: New York Times Misleads On DeSantis-Newsom Debate Fact Checks

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed during his debate with California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that Florida had a lower “standardized COVID death rate than California” and that California had a lower population for the first time under Newsom. The New York Times rated two claims made by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as “false” and “misleading.”

Verdict: Misleading

A study published in the Lancet found that after adjusting for age and other factors, Florida had a lower COVID-19 death rate than California. California did lose population for the first time in its history under Newsom’s governorship.

Fact Check:

DeSantis and Newsom met in Georgia, where they debated over immigration, COVID-19, taxes and their own records as governor, among other topics. The New York Times fact-checked several claims made by both.

Check Your Fact looked into two New York Times fact-checks of claims made by DeSantis in the debate.

“Florida had a lower standardized Covid death rate than California did. … California had higher excess mortality than Florida.” – DeSantis, rated “false” by the New York Times.

The New York Times omitted DeSantis’ words following and preceding his claim about Florida having a lower COVID death rate than California, which were “that’s a Lancet study.” (Full quote from DeSantis on death rates: “In fact, the Lancet just did a study. Florida had a lower standardized COVID death rate than California did, that’s a Lancet study.”)

Check Your Fact found the study DeSantis was likely referring to, which was published in the Lancet in April 2023. The study, covering Jan. 2020 to July 2022, found that after adjusting for age and other factors, Florida had 313 COVID deaths per 100,000 people. This is in contrast to California, which had 418 COVID deaths per 100,000 people, according to the study.

The unadjusted rates were 416 COVID deaths per 100,000 people in Florida and 291 COVID deaths per 100,000 people in California, according to the study. (RELATED: Fact-Checking The Third Republican Presidential Primary Debate)

“Without standardizing for those biological and demographic factors, Florida is in the bottom quartile of states on COVID-19 deaths and nearly the worst state in the nation on infections. In an oranges-to-oranges comparison that standardizes for factors outside states’ immediate control, the Sunshine State is in the top quartile on COVID-19 deaths and looks a bit better on infections,” three of the authors, who either work or worked at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in a September 7 article for Think Global Health.

The authors, though, also stated that “[i]n other words, Florida should not be used as evidence that masks, stay-at-home orders, and vaccines did not matter in this pandemic when the reality is that Floridians continued to adopt them even after DeSantis turned away from them.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that California has 248 COVID deaths per 100,000 people, while Florida has 252 COVID deaths per 100,000 people between Jan. 2020 and Nov. 2023. The national average is 289 COVID deaths per 100,000 people.

The NYT noted that Florida had a higher COVID death rate than California in 2021. Adjusting for age, Florida had 111.7 COVID deaths per 100,000 people, while California had 99.1 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. Florida, though, had a lower death rate than California in 2020, with 56.4 COVID deaths per 100,000 people, while California had 68.7 COVID deaths per 100,000 people, per CDC data.

The NYT also reported that an analysis found that “Florida saw 183 excess deaths per 100,000 people while California saw 142 excess deaths per 100,000 people” between 2020 and 2021. This analysis was conducted by Boston University demographer Andrew Stokes and University of California, San Francisco epidemiologist Yea-Hung Chen.

[Newsom] is the first governor to ever lose population. They actually at one point ran out of U-Hauls in the state of California because so many people were leaving.” -DeSantis, rated misleading by the New York Times.