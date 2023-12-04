FACT CHECK: Did Conor McGregor Get Arrested For Hate Speech In 2023?

A photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor being arrested on charges of hate speech and incitement in 2023.

Conor McGregor has been arrested on charges of incitement and hate speech by the Irish state pic.twitter.com/739kZgjqI7 — Dublin Free Press (@BussySmeller2) December 1, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo is miscaptioned. The image actually originates from McGregor’s arrest in 2018.

Fact Check:

Riots recently broke out in Dublin, Ireland following the stabbing of three children outside of a school, according to The Hill. Irish police are reportedly investigating McGregor for social media posts criticizing Irish nationals for their handling of the riot, Telegraph reported.

The post purports McGregor was arrested for hate speech and incitement. The photo shows McGregor being escorted down a set of stairs with his hands behind his back.

“Conor McGregor has been arrested on charges of incitement and hate speech by the Irish state,” the post reads.

The photo is miscaptioned. The image is not recent, but instead was published in an People Magazine article in 2018. McGregor turned himself in after attacking a Ultimate Fighting Championship bus and injuring one person, the outlet reported.

Although his posts involving the Dublin riots are being investigated, there are no credible news reports about McGregor being arrested for hate speech at the time of writing. (RELATED: Chris Christie Claims There Is A ‘Big Difference’ Between Free Speech And Hate Speech)



Check Your Fact has reached out to a spokesperson for McGregor for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.