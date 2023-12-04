FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Protest in France Against McDonald’s For Supporting Israel

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show a protest in France against McDonald’s for supporting Israel.

This video shows that Protest was held by pouring animal manure in front of the McDonald’s branch that supports the occupying Israel….

#كتائب_االقسام #ceasefire #Perlettipic.twitter.com/bxszhak1X8 — Shaharyar Khanzada (@Shaharyar_3) November 24, 2023

Verdict: False

The video shows a protest against McDonald’s for importing food, not because of alleged support for Israel.

Fact Check:

Some Indonesians are boycotting McDonald’s because of McDonald’s Israel decision to provide thousands of free meals to the Israeli military, according to Al-Jazeera. McDonald’s franchises have become a “flashpoint in the Israeli-Hamas war,” the Washington Post reported in October 2023.

Social media users have been sharing a video of a truck tipping manure into the parking lot of a McDonald’s and claiming it was because of McDonald’s support for Israel. One user wrote, “This video shows that Protest was held by pouring animal manure in front of the McDonald’s branch that supports the occupying Israel….”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that another video showing the incident was published by the French outlet L’est Republicain. The outlet reported that Departmental Federation of Farmers Union officials said, “This is very French rubbish, you would do better to also buy our products rather than import them.”

The organization wrote in a Nov. 24 Facebook post that farmers dumped manure near fast food restaurants for importing meat. (RELATED: Claims Of Mass IDF Casualties Lack Evidence)

“On their side the Burger King, McDo etc. massively import foreign meat (of the order 50%) for the production of burgers. In terms of communication, they are champions for ‘francizing’ burgers with one-off operations, especially with the slice of cheese on the steak: Gruyère, sometimes Comté or Cantal forgetting to mention the origin of the steak,” the organization’s Facebook post partially reads.

Logically Facts also debunked this claim.