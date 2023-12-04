FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Does Not Show 150 Palestinian Terrorists Released In Exchange For Israeli Hostages

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purportedly shows 150 Palestinian terrorists being released in exchange for Israeli hostages.

150 Palestinian terrorists are being released in exchange for the Israeli hostages. Many of them are very young. Look how happy they are. Many of them will return to their terrorists ways.pic.twitter.com/3XfR5b0gf8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 24, 2023

Verdict: False

The video was originally shared on TikTok on Oct. 8, pre-dating recent hostage negotiations that have occurred as a result of the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Fact Check:

Hamas freed two female Israeli hostages Thursday, with more expected to follow, according to The Associated Press. The release came as a truce between Hamas and Israel enters its seventh and final day, the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed over one million times, purports to show 150 Palestinian terrorists being released in exchange for Israeli hostages. “Many of them are very young. Look how happy they are. Many of them will return to their terrorists [sic] ways,” the video’s caption reads in part.

The claim is false, however. The video was originally shared on TikTok on Oct. 8, pre-dating recent hostage negotiations that have occurred as a result of the current Israel-Hamas conflict. The clip was also shared to YouTube on Oct. 18.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X video referenced in any credible news reports detailing recent hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas. In addition, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has neither referenced the video on its website nor its verified social media accounts.

According to a Nov. 30 article from BBC News, 99 hostages have been released by Hamas. The hostages comprise various nationalities, including Israelis, Russian-Israelis and Thais, among others, the outlet reported. Hamas took over 200 hostages at the start of its current conflict with Israel, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Video Showing Palestinian Child Being Detained Is From 2018)

Check Your Fact has contacted the IDF for comment on the claim and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.