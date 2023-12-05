FACT CHECK: No, Zelenskyy Did Not Buy Two Mega-Yachts

A post shared on Facebook claims Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bought two mega-yachts.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Zelenskyy has bought two yachts.

Fact Check:

Social media users are spreading claims that Zelenskyy bought two yachts for $75 million. One user asked “were’d [sic] he get the money?” implying that the money came from aid from the U.S. or other countries.

This claim, however, lacks evidence. If Zelenskyy had bought yachts, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search also did not yield any results.

It appears that this post is based on a similar claim that says Zelenskyy bought two yachts, the “My Legacy” and “Lucky Me” for $75 million. The broker companies that are selling the yachts confirmed to multiple journalists, such as BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh, that the yachts are still for sale.

“Viral claims by pro-Kremlin users about President Zelensky buying two yachts, “My Legacy” and “Lucky Me” for $75m, are totally false. Broker companies Behnemar and Burgess confirmed to @O_Rob1nson and me that the yachts haven’t been sold and are currently up for sale,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.

Other versions of the claim appear to use altered documents to support the falsehood, according to Open. The broker companies denied that the documents were authentic, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Claiming To Show Houthi Rebels Hijacking Israel Cargo Ship Is Miscaptioned)