FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Does Not Show The Inmate Who Allegedly Stabbed Derek Chauvin

A viral image shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show John Turscak, the inmate who allegedly stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times in the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

THIS GUY stabbed derek chauvin 22 times?? dude got got by the kindest sweetest looking man pic.twitter.com/umZWl6UIBI — bfa agonistes (@superloafcat) December 2, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The image shows John “Shelby” Amos II, a now-deceased Aflac executive. An Aflac spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Chauvin has returned to prison following his recent stabbing, according to NBC News. Chauvin’s attorney, Gregory M. Erickson, said Chauvin’s family is concerned about his safety from “further harm” in prison in a statement confirming he’d been released from the hospital, the outlet reported.

The X image, viewed nearly two million times, purports to show Turscak, the inmate who allegedly stabbed Chauvin 22 times. “THIS GUY stabbed derek chauvin 22 times?? dude got got by the kindest sweetest looking man,” the image’s caption reads.

The image does not show Turscak but instead shows John “Shelby” Amos II, a now-deceased Aflac executive. The image stems from a Dec. 4 Ledger-Enquirer article announcing Amos II’s death. Amos II died at age 71 “following a brief illness,” according to Aflac spokesperson Jon Sullivan, the Ledger-Enquirer reported. Amos II’s father, John Beverly Amos, was a principal founder of Aflac.

The image of Amos II included in the viral X post was featured in a WTVM article announcing his death. Likewise, Amos II’s image has not been referenced in any credible news reports discussing Chauvin’s recent stabbing. (RELATED: Viral X Video Does Not Show Black Friday Shoppers)

Chauvin was stabbed in prison by another inmate on Nov. 24, according to The Associated Press. Chauvin’s alleged attacker has been identified as Turscak, who is accused of using a knife he crafted during the incident, ABC News reported. Turscak allegedly stabbed Chauvin 22 times and has been charged with attempted murder as a result, the outlet indicated.

The timing of the attack coinciding with Black Friday was intentional and symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement, according to USA Today. Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, also according to the outlet.

Aflac spokesperson Jon Sullivan denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The photo you are referring to is that of John Shelby Amos, II. He was a 30-year member of the Aflac Board of Directors who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30,” Sullivan said.

Check Your Fact has also contacted the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.