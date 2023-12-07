FACT CHECK: No, BBC Did Not Publish A Video About Ukrainian Official Under Investigation For Sending Weapons To Hamas

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims that BBC News published a video about a Ukrainian official being under investigation for sending weapons to Hamas.

Ху из ху?

===

Украина.Давид Арахамия.

Говорят *МУС уже готовит дело в отношении Арахамии.Такой инсайд попал к журналистам BBC и Bellingcat.Его связывают с продажей западного оружия представителям ХАМАС,что привело к успешной атаке на Израиль в октябре.

*Не по-жидовски это как-то

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that BBC News published this video.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing claims that BBC News and Bellingcat reported that Ukrainian official David Arakhamia was linked to the sale of weapons to Hamas. Another version, since deleted, claimed to show a video of the report. (RELATED: Does Image Show An Israeli Soldier Standing On A Palestinian Child?)

“They say the *ICC is already preparing a case against Arakhamia. This insider came to journalists from the BBC and Bellingcat. He is linked to the sale of Western weapons to Hamas representatives, which led to a successful attack on Israel in October,” the post partially reads.

This claim is false. Check Your Fact reviewed Bellingcat’s website for any reporting matching the tweet. This search did not yield any results. A search of the BBC’s website also did not yield any results for the alleged video.

Bellingcat debunked the claim in a Dec. 6 tweet.

Another fake BBC report has been brought to our attention claiming that a Ukranian politician was involved with weapon sales to Hamas. Again Bellingcat has not reported on this subject and the claims and quotes included in the 'report' are falsified.



“This is not a BBC News video,” a BBC spokesperson told CheckYour Fact in an email. The spokesperson also pointed out that BBC Verify Shayan Sardarizadeh retweeted a post from Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins debunking the claim.

Sardarizadeh also tweeted out a debunk of the claim.

Yet another fake video attributed to BBC News and Bellingcat has appeared on Russian Telegram, falsely suggesting Ukraine is selling arms to Hamas, some of which was used in the 7 October attack. The video features fake quotes by @EliotHiggins and me. It's total nonsense.

“Yet another fake video attributed to BBC News and Bellingcat has appeared on Russian Telegram, falsely suggesting Ukraine is selling arms to Hamas, some of which was used in the 7 October attack. The video features fake quotes by @EliotHiggins and me. It’s total nonsense,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.

Check Your Fact previously debunked other posts claiming to show BBC and Bellingcat reports.