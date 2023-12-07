FACT CHECK: No, BBC Did Not Publish A Video About Ukrainian Official Under Investigation For Sending Weapons To Hamas

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims that BBC News published a video about a Ukrainian official being under investigation for sending weapons to Hamas.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that BBC News published this video.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing claims that BBC News and Bellingcat reported that Ukrainian official David Arakhamia was linked to the sale of weapons to Hamas. Another version, since deleted, claimed to show a video of the report. (RELATED: Does Image Show An Israeli Soldier Standing On A Palestinian Child?)

“They say the *ICC is already preparing a case against Arakhamia. This insider came to journalists from the BBC and Bellingcat. He is linked to the sale of Western weapons to Hamas representatives, which led to a successful attack on Israel in October,” the post partially reads.

This claim is false. Check Your Fact reviewed Bellingcat’s website for any reporting matching the tweet. This search did not yield any results. A search of the BBC’s website also did not yield any results for the alleged video.

Bellingcat debunked the claim in a Dec. 6 tweet.


“This is not a BBC News video,” a BBC spokesperson told CheckYour Fact in an email. The spokesperson also pointed out that BBC Verify Shayan Sardarizadeh retweeted a post from Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins debunking the claim.

Sardarizadeh also tweeted out a debunk of the claim.

“Yet another fake video attributed to BBC News and Bellingcat has appeared on Russian Telegram, falsely suggesting Ukraine is selling arms to Hamas, some of which was used in the 7 October attack. The video features fake quotes by @EliotHiggins and me. It’s total nonsense,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.

Check Your Fact previously debunked other posts claiming to show BBC and Bellingcat reports.

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Is The IRS Sending Out A Fourth Round Of Stimulus Checks In 10 States?
FACT CHECK: Did Jim Caviezel Claim He Refused To Work With Robert De Niro As He Is 'Ungodly'?
Fact-Checking The Fourth Republican Presidential Debate
FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Post ‘Doctors Won’t Be Here For You’ During War?