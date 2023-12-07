FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Pakistani Muslim Being Beaten In China

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show a Pakistani Muslim being beaten in China.

China🇨🇳 Pakistan🇵🇰 A Pakistani Muslim was offering namaz in a restaurant in China. Suddenly the restaurant owner came from behind and started kicking the Muslim.

UN is silent,

Human rights is silent,

Librandu is silent,

all broker media are silent,

Has there been 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JMELA5E14E — Izlamic Terrorist (@raviagrawal3) December 5, 2023

Verdict: False

The video allegedly shows a man being beaten in Thailand. It is not related to China or Islam from available media reports.

Fact Check:

Human Rights Watch said in a recent report that China is expanding its crackdown on mosques to areas outside of Xinjiang, according to The Associated Press.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show a Pakistani Muslim being beaten by a Chinese restaurant owner.

This video, however, does not show a Pakistani Muslim being beaten in China. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from Thailand and allegedly shows a man being beaten for illegally collecting money from the company, according to Thai outlet Matichon. The video was taken in 2020, not recently.

Daily News Thailand reported that Technology Crime Investigation Bureau Lt. Gen. Kornchai Klaikluen ordered an investigation into the incident. This video was debunked by the Quint in June 2023. (RELATED: Does Image Show An Israeli Soldier Standing On A Palestinian Child?)