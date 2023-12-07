Fact-Checking The Fourth Republican Presidential Debate

The fourth primary Republican presidential debate –moderated by NewsNation, the Washington Free Beacon and the Megyn Kelly Show– had four Republican candidates meet in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where they debated over foreign policy, economics, former President Donald Trump, and other topics.

“When you were governor in 2017, you signed a law requiring new guidelines for schools dealing with transgender students. Those guidelines required schools to accept a child’s preferred gender identity even if the minor’s parents objected.” -Megyn Kelly to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who said the claim was “not true.”

Kelly is referring to a 2017 law signed by Christie that required the state’s education commissioner to develop guidelines for school districts on how to deal with issues facing transgender students, according to Politico.

“The Commissioner of Education shall develop and distribute to school districts guidelines concerning transgender students. The purposes of the guidelines shall be to provide direction for schools in addressing common issues concerning the needs of transgender students, and to assist schools in establishing policies and procedures that ensure a supportive and nondiscriminatory environment for transgender students,” the bill reads.

The guidelines that Kelly is referring to is likely New Jersey’s policy that was enacted under current New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018, according to NorthJersey.com. The policy states, “A school district shall accept a student’s asserted gender identity; parental consent is not required.”

“We’re marching towards fascism under [President Joe] Biden. [Special Counsel] Jack Smith has subpoenaed every last retweet that someone has issued from [former President] Donald Trump in the year 2020.” – businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Redacted court documents related to a search warrant in connection with Trump’s case about his supposed attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election indicate Smith is seeking information on users who interacted with the former Republican President on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, according to Newsweek.

“All information from the ‘Connect’ or ‘Notifications’ tab for the account, including all lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by the account, as well as all tweets that include the username associated with the account (i.e. ‘mentions’ or ‘replies’),” is subject to the warrant, the outlet reported.

Despite collecting this information, Smith has not publicly said if he plans to investigate anyone else besides Trump, Newsweek noted in another piece.

Also subject to the warrant is Trump’s “search history, drafted tweets, blocks, and mutes,” as well as all devices used to login to his account, the New York Post reported. The search warrant was among one of several documents the Department of Justice recently released, according to the Post.

Smith and his team originally obtained the warrant for Trump’s tweets in January, according to an Aug. 9 article from The Associated Press. X received a $350,000 fine for missing the deadline to comply with the warrant, also according to the AP.

Trump’s X account, @realDonaldTrump was permanently suspended for violating the company’s “Glorification of Violence” policy following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Elon Musk, the CEO of X who acquired the platform in a $44 billion deal in October 2022, reinstated the former Republican President’s account in November 2022, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Fact-Checking The Nov. 30 DeSantis-Newsom Debate)

“For every 30 minutes someone watches TikTok, they become 17% more anti-Semitic.” – former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

A recent study found that using TikTok 30 minutes or more a day increases the chance someone holds “anti-semitic or anti-Israel” views by 17 percent, according to the New York Sun. This study was conducted by data scientist Anthony Goldbloom, who published the data to be openly viewed on GitHub. A graph shows that spending 30 minutes a day on TikTok increases the likelihood of having anti-semitic or anti-Israel views by 17% compared to 6% for Instagram and 2% for X, formerly Twitter.

Another graph on Github shows that for every TikTok video viewed with a pro-Israel hashtag, there are 54 views on a pro-Palestine hashtag between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. A final graph shows that U.S. views on pro-Palestine hashtags on TikTok are greater than U.S. total visits to all topics.

Goldbloom also took to X to share his findings. “TikTok users are more likely to believe Jewish people are dishonest in business, are disloyal to America, and have too much power in the media,” he wrote.

“This is something that other countries in Europe like Sweden, once they started doing it, they saw it do damage. They shut it down.” – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sweden did halt hormone therapy for minors in February 2022, except for “exceptional cares,” according to the a press release from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare.

“While waiting for a research study to be in place, our assessment is that the treatments can be given in exceptional cases. Here we propose a series of criteria that care can be based on in the individual clinical assessments,” the agency wrote. (RELATED: Fact-Checking The Third Republican Presidential Primary Debate)

The Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare suggested that mastectomies for young girls “should be limited to a research setting” in December 2022, according to Radio France Internationale (RFI) U.S. News reported that the change came in part due to risks that doctors in the country have cited with regard to the medications.

Other countries in Europe have begun to move away from the using puberty blockers for minors. The Associated Press reported that England public health service has decided against the offering of puberty-blocking drugs to children at gender identity clinics. Health officials in England have stated the need for more research is required on the potential risks. In May of 2023 DeSantis signed a ban on the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Elias Atienza, Joseph Caiseri, Anna Mock and Christine Sellers contributed to this report.