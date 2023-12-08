FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Russian Train Bombing

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Russian train bombing.



Verdict: Misleading

The video likely shows a gas pipeline explosion in March 2023, not the Russian train bombing.

Fact Check:

CNN reported that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) was responsible for twin bombings on trains that were traveling in Russia. The explosions took place in a train tunnel in Siberia and a nearby bypass route, according to The Associated Press.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show the bombing. One user wrote, “Russia’s Main Link to China ‘Paralyzed’ After Tunnel ‘Sabotage’ An explosion occurred in the Severomuysky railway tunnel in Bashkortostan during the passage of a fuel train, leading to the blockage of the tunnel and the suspension of over ten freight trains.”

This video, however, does not show the training bombing. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is likely from March 2023 and shows a gas pipeline explosion. A screenshot of the video appears to have been published in Newsweek. The explosion allegedly happened in Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia.

A different angle of the video was posted by the Daily Global on YouTube. WarTranslated, an account that publishes videos and translations from the Russian-Ukrainian war, posted another video of the incident, though from a different angle and time.

Explosion and fire at the gas pipeline in the north of Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia, town of Pelym.



India Today also fact-checked this video.