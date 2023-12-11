FACT CHECK: Was $50 Million In Cash Found In Aid Trucks Headed To Gaza?

A post shared on Facebook purports to show $50 million in cash that was found in aid trucks headed to Gaza amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Verdict: False

The image shows $43 million in cash that was found in an apartment in Lagos, Nigeria in 2017, according to Sky News and BBC News, respectively.

Fact Check:

The Karem Abu Salem crossing might be opened to allow for more humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths, Al Jazeera reported. Although Griffiths said negotiations are still happening, “signs are promising,” according to the outlet.

The Facebook image purports to show $50 million in cash that was found in aid trucks headed to Gaza amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict. “Breaking: Recent inspections of aid trucks destined for Gaza uncovered 50 drones, along with 50 launchers for firing munitions from the drones. Additionally, $50 million in cash was found. Via – Israeli News,” the post’s caption reads.

The claim is false, however. The image shows $43 million in cash that was found in an apartment in Lagos, Nigeria in 2017. The discovery was made by anti-corruption investigators, with the cash being hidden “in filing cabinets and behind hidden panels in a wardrobe,” according to Sky News. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission received a tip about a woman suspiciously moving bags in and out of the apartment, the outlet reported.

BBC News also reported on the story, revealing the authorities had discovered “U.S. dollars, pound sterling, and naira notes” among the large stash of money. A photo of the cash that appears to match that of the Facebook post is featured at 0:31-second mark of the video report from the BBC.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also has not publicly commented on the claim. The United Nations Relief Works Agency, which coordinates aid to Palestine, has not addressed the claim, either. (RELATED: Did Israeli Newspaper Claim Israelis Made Millions From Shares Ahead Of Oct. 7 Hamas Attack?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.