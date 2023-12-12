FACT CHECK: No, Mark Wahlberg Did Not Say This About Hollywood Actors

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims actor Mark Wahlberg said, “If you don’t like the USA, please leave and take your comrades Alec Baldwin, Cher, Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand, Matt Damon, Oprah, and Colin Kaepernick with you.”

Mark Wahlberg calls out the Hollywood liberal Democrats. He said, “If you don’t like the USA, please leave and take your comrades Alec Baldwin, Cher, Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand, Matt Damon, Oprah, and Colin Kaepernick with you.” Who agrees?🙋🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pjhF3G01Sr — 🔥Desiree🔥 (@DesireeAmerica4) December 6, 2023

Verdict: False

The quote comes from a blog, not from Wahlberg himself.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming Wahlberg called out “Hollywood liberal Democrats.” He allegedly said, “If you don’t like the USA, please leave and take your comrades Alec Baldwin, Cher, Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand, Matt Damon, Oprah, and Colin Kaepernick with you.”

This claim, however, appears to be false. If Wahlberg had said this, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search did not yield any results for the claim.

The origin of the claim appears to be from a blog post on a website called America’s Freedom Fighters. There, the blog notes that Wahlberg said, “A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble” during an interview with Task & Purpose. The blogger says the quote, not Wahlberg. (RELATED: Joe Biden Repeats False Story About Deceased Amtrak Conductor)

The blogger writes:

“If you don’t like the USA, please leave and take your comrades Alec Baldwin, Cher, Madonna, Rosie, Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ruffalo, Sean Penn, Robert De Niro, Barbra Streisand, Matt Damon, Oprah, Colin Kaepernick and the whole lot of rich losers with you. The U.S. has an open door policy that swings both ways. Leave the rest of us alone to rebuild our nation as it was intended by our forefathers.”

Snopes also debunked this claim. Check Your Fact reached out to an email associated with Wahlberg and will update this article if a response is provided.