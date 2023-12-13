FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Israeli Sniper Captured By Hamas

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show an Israeli sniper captured by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

Verdict: False

The video has been circulating before the current conflict.

Fact Check:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun to flood Hamas’ tunnels in the Gaza Strip with seawater, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming that the Al-Qassam Brigades captured an Israeli sniper. One user wrote, “Al Qasem hunted him down alive! He pretended to be dead. Alqassam: knock knock!! Alsalam alykum.”

This video, however, predates the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted to TikTok in June 2023. (RELATED: TikTok Video Falsely Claims U.S. Troops Have Landed On Israeli Beaches)

@the_peripheral Marine sleeping during training #usmc #miltok #funnyvideos ♬ Here We Go Again (Original Mix) – Focs

“A Marine sleeping while whatching [sic] sector of fire,” a text within the video reads. The video description also states, “Marine sleeping during training.”

BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh also debunked the claim in a Dec. 11 tweet.

“This video claims to show Hamas militants catch an Israeli soldier pretending to be dead. The video is old and unrelated to the current Israel-Hamas war. It was posted to TikTok in June, claiming to show a US marine fall asleep during training,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.

