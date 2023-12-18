FACT CHECK: Viral Video Of Al Jazeera Journalist Allegedly Being Harassed By The IDF Predates Current Conflict

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show an Al Jazeera journalist allegedly being harassed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Al Jazeera correspondent – a journalist 🚨 – being harassed and manhandled by the IDF / this is what it is like trying to cover the crimes they don’t want to world to see.#ولعت#ایاک_نعبد_و_ایاک_نستعینpic.twitter.com/s9PtyDrKNg — Imran khan Fans ❤️ (@Imranfan804) December 9, 2023

Verdict: False

The video predates the current conflict and was originally shared by Al Jazeera on YouTube in June 2021.

Fact Check:

The X video, viewed over 40,000 times, purports to show an Al Jazeera journalist allegedly being harassed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict. In the video, the female journalist gets into a tussle with the IDF soldiers and repeatedly tells them not to touch her. Despite her warnings, she appears to be handcuffed. A link to the X video was also shared on Facebook.

The video is not connected to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. The video showing the incident between the female journalist and the IDF soldiers was originally shared on YouTube by Al Jazeera in June 2021. The video identified the journalist as Guevara Al-Badiri.

“A video showing the moment the Israeli occupation forces attacked #Al Jazeera correspondent #Guevara_Al-Badiri and arrested her in the #Sheikh_Jarrah_neighborhood in #occupied Jerusalem,” a translation of the video’s caption reads.

Al Jazeera has not publicly commented on the video via its website or verified social media accounts, and Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. (RELATED: Are Signs In England Including Arabic Text?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Al Jazeera for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.