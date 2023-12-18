FACT CHECK: Did The FDA Say Cancer Treatments Cause Cancer?

A post shared on Instagram claims the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that cancer treatments “actually cause cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Freedom (@humanityfreedom2.0)

Verdict: False

The FDA did not make such a statement. Instead, it is currently investigating adverse outcomes associated with a certain type of cancer treatment, according to a press release.

Fact Check:

The FDA has recalled nearly 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola products in the states of Alabama, Mississippi and Florida for the potential of “foreign materials” in the drinks, according to The Hill. The recall is complete and none of the affected products are currently on the market, NBC News reported.

The Instagram post purported the FDA said that cancer treatments cause cancer. The post shows a screenshot of an article with the headline “FDA Admits Cancer Treatments Actually CAUSE Cancer.” A sub headline reads, “The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday admitted that Big Pharma cancer treatments actually cause cancer.”

Text overlaid on the article reads “ALL OF WESTERN MEDICINE IS A FRAUD.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about the FDA making such a statement. Instead, the FDA is investigating cases in which patients who receive a cutting edge cancer treatment called CAR-T cell therapy, often used as a last-line treatment when chemotherapy and radiation doesn’t work, develop new cancers in the future, according to Wired.

In a press release, the FDA said, “Although the overall benefits of these products continue to outweigh their potential risks for their approved uses, FDA is investigating the identified risk of T cell malignancy with serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and is evaluating the need for regulatory action.”

The claim was posted by a website called The People’s Voice. The site’s “Terms of Use” page says it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.” (RELATED: Did An FDA Chief Call To End Covid-19 Vaccine Because ‘millions Are Dropping Dead’)

Check Your Fact has reached out to an FDA spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.