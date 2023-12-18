FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Israeli Ship Struck By Houthis

A video shared on Instagram claims to show an Israeli ship struck by the Houthi rebels.

Verdict: False

The video is not related to the current conflict. It is from 2016, not 2023.

The Houthis struck a Norwegian-flagged ship with a missile Dec. 12, according to The Associated Press. The ship, an oil and chemical tanker, was hit near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show the Houthis striking an “Israeli ship.” One user wrote, “Yemeni resistance reports striking another Israeli ship.”

However, the video is not related to the current conflict. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from 2016 and shows a burning United Arab Emirates vessel, with Houthi rebels claiming responsibility for the attack, according to The Washington Post.

Media analyst Tal Hegins addressed the claim on X, saying it shows a UAE military vessel. Al-Jazeera reported the vessel in the video is the HSV-2 Swift and embedded an X video, which has a clip from the Instagram post.

#UAE Navy vessel HSV-2 Swift was targeted by Houthis anti-ship missile off the coast of #Yemen.

Logically Facts also debunked the claim. (RELATED: Does Video Show Two Palestinian Journalists Celebrating Missile Launching In Gaza?)