FACT CHECK: No, Image Does Not Show Justin Bieber Holding An Israeli Flag

A photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows an image of musician Justin Bieber holding up an Israeli flag.

He has always been on their side, he also announced he was performing there after israel started bombing Palestine in 2021. pic.twitter.com/ELr1HQm1go — tiana🇵🇸 (@cuntination) December 14, 2023

Verdict: False

This image has been digitally altered. Instead of the Israeli flag, the original image shows Bieber holding a Brazilian flag.

Fact Check:

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) admitted that it shot and killed three hostages that were captured by Hamas, according to CNN. The three men were shirtless and waving a white flag before being “mistakenly identified” and shot by an Israeli soldier, NPR reported.

The X image purports musician Justin Bieber waved an Israeli flag. The image appears to show Bieber holding the flag and the caption claims he has voiced support for the country.

This image has been digitally altered, however. The original image was published in 2011 Brazilian TV outlet Globo and shows Bieber holding up a Brazilian flag. Bieber, who was 17 at the time, greeted fans from his balcony in Rio de Janero ahead of a concert, the outlet reported. There are no credible news reports about Bieber being photographed with an Israeli flag. (RELATED: No, Justin Bieber Did Not Say The COVID-19 Vaccine Ruined His Life)



Bieber has shown support for Israel in the past. On Oct. 11, he posted to his Instagram story with a picture of ruined buildings in Gaza and the words “Praying for Israel,” but later deleted and reposted without the background, according to The Independent. Bieber was to perform in Tel Aviv in 2022, but had to cancel the show due to “ill health,” according to the Times of Israel.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a spokesperson for Universal Music Group, which represents Bieber, and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.

