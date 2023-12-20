FACT CHECK: Image Doesn’t Show Destroyed Church In Gaza

A post shared on Facebook claims to show the destroyed St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza.



Verdict: False

The image shows a destroyed building at the church’s compound. The image is dated back to Oct. 20. Images posted in November show the church still standing.

Fact Check:

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of murdering two Christian women at the Holy Family Catholic Parish in Gaza, according to NBC News. Israel denied it had shot the two women, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image of a destroyed building, claiming they show the before and after of the St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church.

This claim, however, is false. The image shows a destroyed building in the church’s compound from an Oct. 19 Israeli strike. The image was published by media outlets such as The New York Times. Palestinian officials said that 18 people died in the strike, according to NPR.

A Facebook page that belongs to the church published images in November 2023 showing the church still intact. Check Your Fact could not verify the current status of the church.



Check Your Fact previously reported on claims that the IDF destroyed the church, such as the Oct. 19 strike. An IDF spokesperson told Check Your Fact at the time that it was targeting a Hamas command and control center in the area.

“The IDF can unequivocally state that the Church was not the target of the strike,” the spokesperson said at the time. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About Israel And The Holy Family Catholic Parish In Gaza)