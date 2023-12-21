FACT CHECK: No, Donald Trump Did Not Say Lemonade Is Killing People Under The Biden Administration

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows screenshots of a speech in which former President Donald Trump says lemonade is killing people under the Biden administration.





Verdict: False

Trump did not say this. The original video was taken at a rally in Iowa in which he does not mention lemonade.

Fact Check:

Parents are suing Panera Bread after their 21-year-old daughter with a heart condition died after drinking the company’s Charged Lemonade, alleging that Panera failed to appropriately warn consumers of its caffeine content, according to NBC News. Panera is facing an additional lawsuit after a 46-year-old Florida man died on Oct. 9 after consuming three servings of the beverage, Time Magazine reported.

A Facebook post claims Trump made a statement about lemonade killing people under the Biden administration. The post shares photos of Trump making a speech with alleged subtitles which show him making the claim.

“Everything is bad under Biden,” the alleged subtitles read. “Even the lemonade is killing people. Did you see that? People drink lemonade and die. The lemonade didn’t kill you when I was president.”

He also allegedly mentioned that bacon, gas and lemonade are all more expensive under Biden. “I knew he’d get to the Panera lemonade at some point. I want that last pic on a shirt, honestly,” the post’s caption reads.

The footage was taken during a recent election rally in Coralville, Iowa, but the video, posted by an account called Magnoticias, does not show Trump mentioning lemonade at any point. C-SPAN also recorded and uploaded footage of the rally where no such claims were made.

There are no credible news reports about Trump making these statements. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Deliver A Bigger Tax Cut Than Ronald Reagan?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.