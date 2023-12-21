FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Makes False Claim About Putin, Schwab

A post shared on Facebook claims Russian President Vladimir Putin purportedly declared World Economic Forum (WEF) chairperson Klaus Schwab to be a “legitimate military target.”

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 13 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

Putin recently said Russia is ready to discuss Ukraine’s future with Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S., according to Reuters. Putin made the remark at a defense leadership meeting in Moscow, the outlet reported.

“Putin Declares’ Globalist Terrorist’ Klaus Schwab Is a ‘Legitimate Military Target,'” the Facebook post purports. The post further claims Putin made the purported remark about Schwab at “the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.”

The claim also circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, where it received over one million views.

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 13 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Have 13,000 Troops Died In Russia’s Offensive On The Avdiivka-Novopavlivka Axis?)

Likewise, Putin did not make the purported remark about Schwab, according to a transcript of the Russian President’s speech during the plenary session at the Valdai International Discussion Club. Neither Schwab nor the Kremlin have publicly commented on the claim. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Putin ever made the purported remark.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Kremlin for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.