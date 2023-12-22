FACT CHECK: Image Does Not Show Palestinian Child

An image shared on X , formerly Twitter, claims to show a Palestinian child.

They deny her the right to live as an equal citizen on the land of her ancestors because she wasn’t born jewish. pic.twitter.com/R40vhGY7Db — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) December 19, 2023



Verdict: False

The image shows an Iranian child, not a Palestinian child.

Fact Check:

Egyptian officials told The Wall Street Journal that Hamas rejected an Israeli offer of a week-long ceasefire in exchange for 40 hostages. Hamas and other Palestinian Islamic Jihad wanted Israel to halt all military operations in the Gaza Strip before discussing a ceasefire, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing an image of a child, claiming it shows a Palestinian child. One user wrote, “They deny her the right to live as an equal citizen on the land of her ancestors because she wasn’t born jewish.”

This image, however, does not show a Palestinian child. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from Iran and shows an Iranian child, not a Palestinian child. The image was shared on an Iranian website. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About Israel And The Holy Family Catholic Parish In Gaza)

“On the eve of the 13th of Aban, Student’s Day and the National Day of Fighting Arrogance, a group of students met with Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, at Imam Khomeini’s Hosseiniyya (RA),” reads the text on the website.

An Iranian news outlet reported that the National Day of Fighting Arrogance took place in early November. Yashar Ali, a journalist and writer, shared the girl’s image on Nov. 1.

An adorable little Iranian girl at a meeting held today by the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader. She can’t be older than two or three, right? pic.twitter.com/z9DLTVELQn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 1, 2023

“An adorable little Iranian girl at a meeting held today by the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader. She can’t be older than two or three, right?” Ali tweeted.