FACT CHECK: No, Brad Raffensperger Was Not Arrested For Treason

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps purportedly arrested Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 18 article published by the satire website, “Real Raw News.” The U.S. Navy JAG Corps has not arrested Raffensperger for treason. Gabriel Sterling, Raffensperger’s chief operating officer, debunked the claim in a post shared on X on Dec. 18.

Fact Check:

The Georgia State Election Board deadlocked on a 2-2 vote Tuesday over whether or not they should open an investigation into Raffensperger in relation to his handling of the 2020 presidential election certification, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Republicans have alleged that voter fraud occurred in Fulton County, Georgia, during the 2020 election, a claim that has been repeatedly debunked, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims the U.S. Navy JAG Corps has purportedly arrested Raffensperger for treason.

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 18 article published by the satire website, “Real Raw News.” The article claims four U.S. Navy JAG investigators arrested Raffensperger outside his place of business for supposedly interfering in the 2020 presidential election. The article also claimed Raffensperger had allegedly been indicted in January 2021 on charges of treason and betrayal of his oath of office, and the indictment was unsealed just before his purported arrest.

Real Raw News identifies itself as a satire site via a “Disclaimer” on its “About Us” page. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the site’s disclaimer reads. (RELATED: Viral Claim About Brian Kemp And 17,000 Invalid Ballots Is False)

Likewise, Check Your Fact has found no credible news reports suggesting the U.S. Navy JAG Corps had purportedly arrested Raffensperger for treason. The U.S. Navy JAG Corps has not addressed the claim on its website or its verified social media accounts. Raffensperger also has not publicly commented on the claim.

Gabriel Sterling, Raffensperger’s chief operating officer, debunked the claim in a post shared on X on Dec. 18.

This is the ridiculous crap we have to deal with every day. Knock it off. Join us in the reality of actual life. These grifters are just taking advantage of people. https://t.co/YKfD6BtLPO — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 19, 2023

“This is the ridiculous crap we have to deal with every day. Knock it off. Join us in the reality of actual life. These grifters are just taking advantage of people,” Sterling said via the post.

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Navy JAG Corps and Raffensperger’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.