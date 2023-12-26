FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Attack On Iranian Guards Revolutionary Corps Facility In Tehran

An image shared on X claims to show an attack on the Iranian Guards Revolutionary Corps (IGRC) facility in Tehran, Iran.

#Breaking: Iran: According to an Arab report, there has been an unknown attack in Tehran involving an explosion at Iran’s force and space headquarters. pic.twitter.com/IHjAu9e9rC — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 18, 2023

Verdict: False

The image is from 2020 and takes place in Syria, not Iran.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming to show the impact of a strike on a Iranian facility in Tehran. One user wrote,”Breaking: Iran: According to an Arab report, there has been an unknown attack in Tehran involving an explosion at Iran’s force and space headquarters.”

This image, though, is not from Iran. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from Syria and shows Israeli strikes against Iranians in November 2020, according to Channel 14. The Times of Israel reported that Syrian state media said nobody was killed in the strikes, but opposition groups said at least 8 pro-Iranian fighters were killed.

Images of the strikes were also posted on X by various accounts in November 2020. This account posted images in a Nov. 24 tweet, including the image in the original post.

صور من العدوان إسرائيلي على منطقة جبل المانع قرب قرية رويحينة جنوب القنيطرة pic.twitter.com/VIA7AX3gjK — أخبار سوريا الوطن Syrian 🇸🇾 (@SyriawatanNews) November 24, 2020

“Pictures from the Israeli aggression on the Jabal Al-Mana area near the village of Ruwayhinah, south of Quneitra,” the tweet reads. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About Israel And The Holy Family Catholic Parish In Gaza)

Logically Facts also debunked this claim.