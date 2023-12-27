FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Egyptian Boy Smuggling Food Through Gaza Border Wall

A video shared on X claims to show an Egyptian boy smuggling food through the Gaza border wall.

This is an Egyptian teenager who delivers bread to Gazans through a small hole in the border wall between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, working harder than any Arab ruler. He says: I have delivered them a thousand pieces of bread so far. pic.twitter.com/UGkI4jl30u — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) December 22, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The video appears to be from the West Bank, not Gaza. The video has been circulating since 2015.

Fact Check:

Egyptian security sources told Reuters that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad rejected an Egyptian proposal that would see the two terror groups relinquish power in Gaza in exchange for a permanent ceasefire. Officials for both groups denied the claims, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show an Egyptian teenager smuggling food into Gaza. The video’s caption reads,”This is an Egyptian teenager who delivers bread to Gazans through a small hole in the border wall between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, working harder than any Arab ruler. He says: I have delivered them a thousand pieces of bread so far.”

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video has been circulating since 2015. The video was shared on YouTube in Dec. 2015 with the title,”Smuggling ‘Jerusalem cakes’ through the apartheid wall to the West Bank..”

The West Bank does not border with Egypt, making it unlikely that the video shows an “Egyptian teenager” as the original post claims. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the YouTube video is taken from a longer documentary called “”Infiltrators – Mutasallilun” that was aired in 2012, according to Misbar. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About Israel And The Holy Family Catholic Parish In Gaza)

