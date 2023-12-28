FACT CHECK: Image Showing Israeli Tank Is Not Recent

An image shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show an Israeli tank damaged by a mound of dirt.

🚨🇮🇱 ISRAELI tank neutralized by a mound of dirt. pic.twitter.com/NmgAnje9FI — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) December 27, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The image has been circulating since 2008 and is not related to the current fighting.

Fact Check:

Israeli tanks have advanced into a town in the central Gaza Strip, according to Reuters. This comes after Israeli airstrikes have forced tens of thousands of Palestinians to leave the area, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image of a tank perpendicular to the ground, claiming it shows an Israeli tank “neutralized by a mound of dirt.” This comes during the Israeli-Hamas conflict, leaving social media users with the impression that it was taken recently.

This image, however, is misleading and is not from the recent conflict. Through a reverse image search on Tineye, Check Your Fact found that the image has been circulating since 2008. That is more than 15 years ago, as the recent fighting between Hamas and Israel started Oct. 7 with the surprise terrorist attacks on southern Israel. (RELATED: Image Of Israeli Soldiers Celebrating Hanukkah Appears To Be AI-Generated)

This is not to say that Israeli tanks have not been destroyed or damaged. Armada Rotta, an independent project that tracks vehicle losses in the Israeli-Hamas conflict, has documented 36 Israeli tanks destroyed, damaged or captured since Oct. 7, with the project last updated Dec. 27.

Check Your Fact has debunked numerous social media claims related to the 2023 Israeli-Hamas war. For example, Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show Israeli tanks in Gaza.