FACT CHECK: Has Jim Jordan Been Disqualified From Running For Congress In 2024?

A viral video shared on Instagram claims Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has purportedly been disqualified from running for Congress in 2024 due to a violation of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. Jordan’s spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Jordan accused federal prosecutor Lesley Wolf of allegedly refusing to answer questions during a closed-door interview with members of the House of Representatives earlier this month, Fox News reported. Wolf supposedly blocked Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigators from asking questions about President Biden during a probe of his youngest son, Hunter, that began in 2018, the outlet reported.

“BREAKING: Rep. Jim Jordan is disqualified from running for Congress in 2024 due to a violation of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment,” text overlay on a photo of Jordan that is featured in the video purports. The post appears to originally stem from a Dec. 20 post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the user @politvidchannel. The Instagram video has received over 2,000 likes as of writing. Neither the Instagram video nor the X post provides a source to support the claim.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. If Jordan had actually been disqualified from running for Congress in 2024, multiple media outlets would’ve covered it, yet none have. In addition, Jordan has not publicly commented on the claim via his website or verified social media accounts.

Jordan’s spokesperson, Russell Dye, denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact, labeling the claim as “not true.”

Although the claim made in the Instagram video is false, protestors rallied outside Jordan’s Ohio office back in February 2022, demanding that he be removed from the ballot and prevented from seeking another term in Congress over his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to Newsweek. The protestors claimed Jordan could be removed from the ballot under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, the outlet reported.

Jordan supported now-former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and spoke with him on the phone “multiple times” on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Viral Claim About Brian Kemp And 17,000 Invalid Ballots Is False)

Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment describes the conditions that disqualify a person from holding office in the U.S.

Specifically, the Amendment states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”