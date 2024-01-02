FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Lebanon

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah’s positions after attacks on northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/RBWNIREN7A — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) December 28, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The video likely shows Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, not in Lebanon.

Fact Check:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israeli jets conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon after missiles were fired from a village close to the border, according to the Times of Israel.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show the Israeli Air Force hitting Hezbollah positions with airstrikes. One user wrote, “Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah’s positions after attacks on northern Israel.”

However, this claim is misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the video was shared on Instagram on Dec. 4, 2023, more than three weeks before the original post. The video’s caption says that the video was taken in Gaza, not Lebanon.

Check Your Fact could not verify the location of the video or when it was taken. Israel hit both Lebanon and the southern Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Dec. 4. (RELATED: Image Of Israeli Soldiers Celebrating Hanukkah Appears To Be AI-Generated)

The Guardian reported Dec. 4 that the IDF said it hit Hezbollah in Lebanon with airstrikes in response to a strike from the militant group. Israel hit the southern Gaza Strip with airstrikes while it pressed its ground offensive into the area on Dec. 4, according to Reuters.