FACT CHECK: No, ABC News Did Not Air A Segment About Dr. Oz Discussing A Diabetes Cure

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows an ABC News segment in which TV doctor personality and former Pennsylvania Senate Republican nominee Mehmet Oz discusses a cure for diabetes.

Verdict: False

ABC News did not report this. There are no matching search results on the outlet’s site about the video.

Fact Check:

Researchers in Australia have potentially made a breakthrough in finding a cure for type 1 diabetes, according to Australian news outlet 9News. Although a cure is still up to a decade away, scientists have found that injecting a cancer drug can revive dead pancreatic cells, which produce the body’s insulin, the outlet reported.

A Facebook video allegedly shows a segment from ABC News showing Oz discussing an alleged diabetes cure.

The video appears to show ABC anchor David Muir saying that the “best diabetes specialist” has a formula that could cure diabetes. The video then cuts to Oz, who allegedly says, “It’s just amazing. When I saw how effective this product is, I was delighted. Thanks to a formula of natural ingredients, it normalizes blood sugar on the second day of use and completely restores metabolism in just one week!”

This is not a genuine report, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. The video is AI-generated, as the people’s lip movements do not match their words.

There are no matching search results on ABC News about a segment involving Oz and an alleged diabetes cure. ABC News did, however, post an article in 2013 about Oz being sued for a insomnia cure that left a diabetic with third-degree burns. (RELATED: No, Fox News Did Not Report On Dr. Oz Being Sued For ‘Diabetes-Curing Diet’)



Check Your Fact reached out to an ABC News spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a fake news report showing Oz discussing a diabetes cure has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked an alleged Fox News report claiming to show Oz discussing a “diabetes-curing diet.”