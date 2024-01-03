FACT CHECK: No, Pope Francis Did Not Authorize The WEF To Rewrite A ‘Fact Checked’ Holy Bible

A post shared on Facebook claims Pope Francis has purportedly authorized the World Economic Forum (WEF) to rewrite a “fact checked” Holy Bible.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 24 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A spokesperson for the WEF denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Pope Francis approved blessings for same-sex couples in mid-December, according to The Associated Press. A document from the Vatican’s doctrine office emphasizes that such blessings must not be tied to Catholic celebrations or religious services and may not use the rituals, clothing, or gestures typically associated with weddings, the outlet reported.

“Pope Francis Authorizes WEF To Rewrite ‘Fact Checked’ Holy Bible,” the Facebook post, which has garnered over 100 likes, purports.

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 24 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)

The article includes what appears to be a tweet from the the pontiff that reads, “Misinformation in the Holy Bible must be fact checked and erased.” A search of the pontiff’s X account does not generate any results for the purported post, however.

Likewise, the claim has neither been repeated by the Holy See nor the WEF. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim.

Yann Zopf, a spokesperson for the WEF, denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“I can confirm that these claims are fake. The World Economic Forum is not involved in such an initiative. These fake news [articles] are created to discredit the important work that the World Economic Forum does on serious global challenges,” Zopf said.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Holy See for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.