FACT CHECK: No, T-Mobile Will Not Be Fining Customers For ‘Harmful’ Texts

A video shared on Instagram claims T-Mobile will be fining customers for texts it deems “harmful.”

Verdict: False

The fines apply only to third-party messaging accounts that send illegal and illicit content.

An Instagram video claims T-Mobile will be fining customers for texts deemed harmful. The information is shared in video format by a woman in a yellow top posted almost a week ago at the time of writing.

“T-Mobile has just updated their terms of service and now if you post any content they don’t agree with, they will fine you,” the woman says. “I’m sensing this violates the constitution,” the caption reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports about imposing the alleged fines.

“These changes only impact third-party messaging vendors that send unlawful or unallowed commercial mass messaging campaigns for other businesses,” T-Mobile said in a statement to Cord Cutters News. “The vendors will be fined if the content they are sending does not meet the standards in our code of conduct, which is in place to protect consumers from illegal or illicit content and aligns to federal and state laws.”

The fines only apply to third-party messaging accounts that send “spam, social engineering messages, or illegal content,” over the T-Mobile network, the outlet reported.

A page on Vonage Support details the fines, which range from $500 to $2,000. (RELATED: Will iPhone Users Who Say ‘One Twelve’ To Siri Be Given A Crisis Loan?)



Check Your Fact reached out to a T-Mobile spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.