FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show F-16s In Ukraine

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show F-16s in Ukraine.

Verdict: False

The F-16 in the video was digitally created as part of an ad. While F-16s are being provided to Ukraine, it has not been confirmed that the aircraft are in the country.

Fact Check:

Russia hit Kyiv with another wave of missiles, killing at least five people and wounding another 130, according to The New York Times. Russia said Ukraine retaliated with missile strikes on Belgorod that the oblast’s governor killed at least one person, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of a man entering a hangar with a jet in it, claiming it shows F-16s in Ukraine. One user wrote, “F-16’s are in Ukraine!” (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About Israel And The Holy Family Catholic Parish In Gaza)

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is actually from an advertisement from Aviatsiya Halychyny, a Ukrainian apparel company. The video was posted in November 2023 with the title, “Bomber King of the sky | Aviation of Galicia.”



The advertisement is for the jacket, which is linked in the video description and is featured prominently in the video. The F-16 is also a digital creation, as there are no F-16s in Ukraine in November 2023. The Netherlands announced it would deliver 18 F-16s, though it did not state when the aircraft would be in the country, according to Reuters.

“Yes, we confirm that this is our advertisement and it doesn’t show real F-16,” Liia Zelinska, a content manager for the company, told Check Your Fact in an email.