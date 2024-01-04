FACT CHECK: Post Claims IDF Suffers 8,000 Losses

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have suffered 8,000 losses.

The actual amount of the Israeli terror army losses at 01-01-2024 ☠️🔥☝️#Gaza pic.twitter.com/wvLzKnvQ2B — Arnoud van Doorn (@ArnoudvDoorn) January 1, 2024

Verdict: False

The IDF has acknowledged that 500 troops have been killed. There is no evidence that 8,000 IDF troops have been killed or wounded since Oct. 7.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing an image claiming that Israel has suffered 8,000 “losses.” Losses is not defined, though Check Your Fact will use killed and wounded. The image also claims the United States has suffered 1,385 killed and that other nations, such as Great Britain and France, have suffered casualties as well.

This claim, however, is false. There is no evidence that the IDF has suffered 8,000 losses since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. No media outlets have reported that 8,000 Israeli troops have been killed or wounded.

The IDF maintains a website that lists the amount of wounded and dead. The IDF has suffered 509 dead and 2,290 wounded, according to this website. An Israeli outlet reported that the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that Israel has suffered 1,600 dead and 3,400 wounded.

There is no evidence for American or other non-Israeli militaries suffering casualties in Gaza. No media outlets have reported on American troops or other European countries sending troops to Gaza.

“The report is false – there are no U.S. forces in Gaza,” a Pentagon spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Image Of Israeli Soldiers Celebrating Hanukkah Appears To Be AI-Generated)

Check Your Fact reached out to the IDF for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.