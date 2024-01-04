FACT CHECK: Was Benjamin Netanyahu Named Time Magazine’s ‘Killer Of The Year?’

An image shared on Facebook purports Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was named Time Magazine’s “Killer of the Year” in 2023.

Verdict: False

A spokesperson for Time Magazine denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A new poll from the Israel Democracy Institute found that only 15% of Israelis want Netanyahu to stay in office after the current conflict between Israel and Hamas ends, the Times of Israel reported. A total of 605 Hebrew speakers and 151 Arabic speakers were polled, according to the outlet.

The Facebook image purports Netanyahu has been named Time Magazine’s 2023 “Killer of the Year.” The image features Netanyahu on what appears to be a cover of the magazine and labels him as “responsible for war crimes,” including the crimes of apartheid and genocide. “Bravo. Finally Time magazine [sic] has it right. They created the annual killer of the year. I just wish they included biden [sic] with him,” the post’s caption reads.

The Facebook image is not genuine, however. A search of Time Magazine’s website and verified social media accounts does not generate the purported cover naming Netanyahu as its supposed 2023 “Killer of the Year.” Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. In fact, the top result included in the keyword search we performed is an article from Reuters, which also labeled the claim as false.

In addition, Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Did Pro-Palestine Protestors Burn A Christmas Tree In New York City?)

“This image is not an authentic TIME cover,” the spokesperson said.

While “Killer of the Year” is not a real distinction recognized by Time, the magazine is known for naming its annual “Person of the Year.” The tradition dates back to 1927, according to the magazine.

Check Your Fact has also contacted Netanyahu for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.