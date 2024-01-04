FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Not Linked To Recent Tsunami, Earthquake In Japan

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show a recent tsunami in Japan.

Verdict: False

The video, which was originally shared on YouTube, predates the recent natural disaster and shows a 2011 earthquake that struck Japan in the town of Miyako.

Fact Check:

At least 62 people have died as a result of the Jan. 1 earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan, according to The Washington Post. Police, fire, and members of Japan’s Self Defense Force are conducting search and rescue efforts, CNN reported.

The X video, viewed over 600,000 times, purports to show a recent tsunami that struck Japan. The video shows strong winds and waves, which create a surge, sweeping away multiple nearby vehicles. “Pray for #Japan,” the post’s caption reads, adding a hashtag to the word “tsunami.”

The video is not linked to the recent tsunami that struck Japan, however. The video, which was originally shared on YouTube, predates the recent natural disaster and shows a 2011 earthquake that struck Japan in the town of Miyako.

“Dramatic new pictures have emerged of a tsunami wave smashing into the Japanese town of Miyako on Friday. The wave crashes over the seawall carrying away everything in its path, including cars and boats. (March 13),” the video’s description reads. The video was shared on YouTube by The Associated Press.

The 2011 Miyako earthquake and tsunami killed 20,000 people, according to Reuters. The disaster also prompted residents to evacuate following multiple meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear plant, the outlet reported. The earthquake was 9.0 in its magnitude, according to Britannica.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X video referenced in any credible news reports about the recent tsunami in Japan. In addition, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not shared the video.

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Jan. 1, followed by a tsunami, The Jerusalem Post reported. (RELATED: Posts Claim To Show Israeli Soldier Throwing Puppy Off A Cliff)

Check Your Fact has contacted Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.