FACT CHECK: Did A Fox News Journalist Report On 100 Earthquakes Hitting Yellowstone?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Fox News journalist Peter Doocy reporting on 100 earthquakes hitting Yellowstone National Park.



Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There are no recent news reports about 100 earthquakes occurring in Yellowstone within a short period of time.

Fact Check:

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has been charged with trespassing after going off the trail near Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone, according to BBC. His citations include “foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails” and “violating closures and use limits,” NPR reported.

A Facebook video purportedly shows a report from Doocy about 100 earthquakes striking Yellowstone. The video starts with an anchor speaking about the park and then shows several images of nature with a voice-over.

“Stunning pictures this morning out of Yellowstone,” a reporter, purportedly Doocy, says. “The Yellowstone River is at its highest elevation in more than 100 years.”

“Peter Doocy Hundred Earthquakes Just Hit Yellowstone & Eruption May Happen!” the caption reads.

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no recent credible news reports about 100 earthquakes hitting Yellowstone. However, a swarm of 94 earthquakes struck Yellowstone in under 24 hours during September 2020, according to Phys.org.

There are no matching search results on the Fox News website to verify Doocy reporting on the alleged earthquakes.

The video actually starts off with John Berman, an anchor for CNN, speaking and only flashes muted clips of Doocy on-screen. The clip of Berman can be found via the Internet Archive. Neither this clip, nor its corresponding transcript, mentions Yellowstone earthquakes or eruptions. Furthermore, the voice in the video does not resemble Doocy’s, as can be heard in a clip from Fox News. (RELATED: No, The Volcano In Yellowstone Did Not Erupt)

Yellowstone is not predicted to erupt any time soon, as the most recent eruptions were 2.08, 1.3, and 0.631 million years ago, according to the United States Geological Survey. If the quakes continued at this rate, the next one would not be for another 100,000 years, the site says.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Fox News spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.