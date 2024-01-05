FACT CHECK: No, The U.S. Special Forces Did Not Arrest Colorado Supreme Court Justice William Hood

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Special Forces purportedly arrested Colorado Supreme Court Justice William Hood.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 2 article published by the satire site, “Real Raw News.” A spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Department denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court removing him from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, according to CNN. The Colorado Republican Party has also filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on Trump’s behalf, Reuters reported.

The Facebook post claims the U.S. Special Forces purportedly arrested Hood, who is a Colorado Supreme Court Justice, on charges of treason after he supposedly voted to remove former President Donald Trump from Colorado’s 2024 primary ballot. The post further claims Hood had allegedly been hiding in a Port Saint Lucie, Florida home prior to his supposed Dec. 27 arrest.

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 2 article published by the satire site, “Real Raw News.” The site identifies itself as publishing satire via a “Disclaimer” shared on its “About Us” page. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the U.S. Special Forces had purportedly arrested Hood. The claim also has not been referenced via the Colorado Judicial Department’s website. (RELATED: Tweet Allegedly From Jack Smith Is From Parody Account)

Jon Sarche, a spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Department, denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“There is absolutely no veracity to that claim,” Sarche said.

The latest claim from Real Raw News follows a previous piece published by the site alleging that the U.S. Marine Corps had purportedly arrested Colorado Supreme Court Justice Monica Marquez on charges of treason for also voting to remove Trump’s name from Colorado’s 2024 primary ballot.

Although none of the Colorado Supreme Court Justices have been arrested, they did declare Trump ineligible for the presidency using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and removed his name from the Colorado 2024 primary ballot, The Associated Press reported in mid-December.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding office.