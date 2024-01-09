FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Migrant Crossings At The Arizona Border?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows trucks full of migrants passing through the border in Arizona.

It’s now being reported that trucks filled with illegal immigrants are just smashing straight through the southern border in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Pb8fkL1qoM — I’LL BE BACK!!! (@DavidYeshua4) December 30, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The original video appears to originate from Colombia.

Speaker of The House Mike Johnson visited the Southern border recently in Texas, The Guardian reported. Johnson demands immigration reform in exchange for military assistance for Israel and Ukraine.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show a large number of immigrants entering the country through the Arizona border in vehicles. In the video, several trucks speed through a toll without paying.

The video has a text overlay saying, “Southern border.” The caption reads, “It’s now being reported that trucks filled with illegal immigrants are just smashing straight through the southern border in Arizona.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video was posted to TikTok in Sept. 2023 with the location tagged as the Pipiral toll in Villavicencio, Colombia.

A Columbian news outlet posted the video on their Facebook account and referenced Pipiral. Google translated the report, “On the night of this Tuesday, September 19, protesters and users of the Vía Al Llano raised the checkpoints at the Pipiral toll and passed without paying as a symbol of discontent due to the serious mobility situations in this important road corridor.” (Did Donald Trump Deliver A Bigger Tax Cut Than Ronald Reagan?)

