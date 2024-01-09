FACT CHECK: Facebook Video Does Not Show Swiss Protest At The Rothschild’s Castle

A video shared on Facebook purports to show a recent Swiss protest at the castle belonging to the prominent Rothschild banking family.

Verdict: False

The video shows a protest over COVID-19 restrictions outside the Swiss Parliament building in 2021, according to The Associated Press and a statement from the Bern police.

Fact Check:

While mainly known for banking and finance, the Rothschild family is involved in other industries, including mining and winemaking, according to Britannica. Because of the family’s prominence, they have been the subject of various conspiracy theories, The Economist reported.

“The Swiss are protesting at Rothschild’s castle!” the Facebook video purports via its caption. In the video, a group of protestors are sprayed with water in an attempt to get them to disperse. In addition, fireworks appear to go off. Besides Facebook, the video also circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, where it garnered over 900,000 views.

The video does not show a recent Swiss protest at the Rothschild’s castle but a protest outside the Swiss Parliament building in 2021 over COVID-19 restrictions, according to The Associated Press. The Swiss parliament building is located on Bundesplatz plaza in Bern, also according to the outlet.

A statement from the Bern police indicates the “unauthorized protest” took place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021. Water cannons, fireworks, irritants, and rubber shots were used to break up the protest, the statement reveals. Traffic disruptions and one injury occurred as a result of the protest.

Likewise, the Chateau de Pregny, which is sometimes referred to as the Rothschild Castle, is located in Geneva, Switzerland. Waddesdon Manor, or the Rothschild’s Fairytale Castle, is located in England, however. (RELATED: No, This Video Does Not Show The Attack That Killed Hamas’ Deputy Leader)

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting a Swiss protest had recently taken place at the Rothschild’s castle.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Bern police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.