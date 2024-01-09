FACT CHECK: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefires Anti-Semitic?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of a Times Square billboard against a ceasefire in Gaza.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered.

Fact Check:

Violence is intensifying in the West Bank after Nine Palestinians and Israeli Defense Force officers were killed recently, The New York Times reported. Israel is claiming that Hamas is not disorganized in northern Gaza.

A post shared on Facebook purports Times Square billboards showed an anti-ceasefire message. The image shows two billboards, one with an Israeli Flag and a sign that reads, “Be Human Stand For Israel” and another sign that reads, “Ceasefires are Anti-Semitic.” The caption reads, “Wanting to stop the slaughter of innocent civilians is anti-Semitic.”

The claim is inaccurate. The original photo shows that both signs read the same message, which was “Be Human stand for Israel.” The account Israel in New York posted the image on Oct. 19, 2023.