FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Japanese Tsunami

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show the recent tsunami in Japan.

Don’t ever do this during #tsunami. Stay home stay safe. #earthquake Footage earthquake occurred in #Japan. Footage from the local Shinkansen station in Ishikawa prefecture, extremely powerful shaking! warning has also been issued. #deprem#deprem #deprem #sismo @aascarmedia23 pic.twitter.com/iFdkpnrrZS — Ascar Media (@aascarmedia23) January 1, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is from an Indonesia earthquake. It is not related to the recent tsunami in Japan.

Fact Check:

Japan’s Noto peninsula was hit with a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year’s Day, according to BBC News. (Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)

Social media users have been sharing a video, claiming it shows people in Japan. One user wrote, “Footage earthquake occurred in #Japan. Footage from the local Shinkansen station in Ishikawa prefecture, extremely powerful shaking! warning has also been issued.”

This video, however, is not from the recent earthquake. The video was shared on YouTube in January 2022, nearly two years before the earthquake that hit Japan. The video’s title reads, “Tsunami in the times of Tik Tok, a madness to record the best moment.”

Tsunami 2-meter waves reach the coast after the eruption of the volcano near Tonga The Chilean coasts were hit this Saturday afternoon by a tsunami with waves of almost two meters in the northern area, after the eruption of a volcano…” reads the video description.

A further reverse image search found the video was posted to an Indonesian website in December 2021, showing that the video was likely taken in Indonesia at the time. Boom Live, an Indian fact-checking website, also debunked this claim.