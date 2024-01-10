FACT CHECK: No, A German General Wasn’t Killed In Gaza

An image shared on Facebook claims a German general was killed in Gaza.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that a German general has been killed in Gaza.

Fact Check:

Israel is shifting its campaign tactics against Hamas, looking toward a more targeted approach to the terror group, according to The New York Times. This comes as Israel has continued a ground and air offensive against the group since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a claim that a German general was killed in Gaza. One user wrote, “NOW confirmed death of German Zionist General Hafri Kerr, commander of the Corps of Engineers – the German Fifth Corps – who participated in the invasion of #Gaza, was eliminated along with 4 of his companions, in the explosion of a fake tunnel in Shuja’iya. Also, 10 other Zionist terrorists were seriously injured.”

This claim, however, is false. Check Your Fact could not find any credible news outlets reporting that a German general named Hafri Kerr was killed. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for this claim.

Check Your Fact also reviewed the dead listed on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) website. There is no German general with the name Hafri Kerr who has been killed, according to the IDF website.

A reverse image search shows that the man in the image is not named Hafri Kerr but Carsten Breuer, who is the German Army’s Chief of Defense. There is no evidence that this man is fighting for Israel or has died.

Misbar, an Arabic-language fact-checking outlet, also debunked this claim. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Pope Francis Wearing An Oversized White Puffer Coat?)