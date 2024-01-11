FACT CHECK: Video Show Of Avalanche At Ski Resort Is Actually From Movie
A video shared on social media purportedly shows diners at a restaurant running from an avalanche.
View this post on Instagram
Verdict: False
The claim is inaccurate. The video is a clip from a movie.
Fact Check:
Four people have been killed in winter storms throughout the Southeast, The New York Times reported. Panama City, Florida was hit by a storm that destroyed many homes during a Tornado warning.
A post shared on Instagram purports to show a large avalanche engulfing a restaurant. The video shows a family of two adults and two children dining as they look and assess snow sliding down a mountain before the father runs, leaving the mother to save the two children.
“Nature holds immense power, from its breathtaking beauty to its forceful elements,” the caption reads. “It can evoke a sense of awe, inspiration, and tranquility, reminding us of our connection to the world. Additionally, the natural world has the power to shape landscapes, influence climates, and sustain life.”
Users in the comments react to the father’s actions in the video with one user saying, “He really left behind his wife and kids,” and another commenting, “Papa failed everybody lol.”
The video is not of a natural avalanche though. The video is a clip from a film called Force Majeure. The clip was uploaded to YouTube in 2014 with a link to the full movie in the description.
The plot is about a family dealing with the aftermath of the incident, according to website Roger Ebert. During the avalanche the father runs for his life leaving his wife and kids behind, as can be seen in the clip. The film then follows the family dealing with the father’s cowardice. (Did Donald Trump Deliver A Bigger Tax Cut Than Ronald Reagan?)
This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a post claiming The New York Times retracted a story on Hamas and sexual violence.