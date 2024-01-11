FACT CHECK: Does Roblox Allow ‘Biometric Tracking’?

A post shared on Facebook claims the video game Roblox has a privacy setting allowing “friends” to see one’s location.

Verdict: False

The claim is false, a Roblox spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. Roblox only collects location information at the country or region level, not exact locations.

Fact Check:

A Delaware man has been arrested after driving to New Jersey to pick up an 11-year-old girl he met by playing Roblox and exchanged sexually explicit messages with over social media, according to NJ.com. The man, 27, has been charged with coercion and enticement of a minor and production of child pornography, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post warns parents that Roblox can allegedly track users’ locations. The post shares this information in text format with an alleged personal story and photo of a profile.

“FYI… if your child plays Roblox, please know that there is a biometric location tracking under the privacy settings that allows ‘friends’ to see where you live,” the post reads in part. “PLEASE check your privacy settings and block your child’s location.” The user goes on to say a Roblox player seen in an accompanying screenshot told her full address to her 11-year-old son, saying the stranger wanted to “meet up some time (sic) and play.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports to corroborate this claim. Roblox does not track exact locations. (RELATED: Video Of Israeli Tank Attack From Video Game, Not Genuine)



“We collect location at the country or region level; we do not collect precise geolocation data,” a Roblox spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. The spokesperson advised checking Roblox’s Privacy Policy for more details regarding location and referenced fact checks on the claim by USA Today and Yahoo! News.

The Privacy Policy reads, “You can choose to use location-based Services if you’re 13 or older. If you agree, we may collect and track geolocation information so that we can offer Services that depend on us knowing where you are. We collect location at the country or region level; we do not collect precise geolocation data. Examples are check-in, or personalizing content or advertising.” It then explains that general location information is used to recognize users each time upon return, but that this feature can be turned off.

Furthermore, the image used in the alleged profile is Rainbow Six content creator Jynxzi. He (volume warning) responded to an iteration of the post with the same wording, but from a different account. Jynxzi denied the allegations, including that the profile shown is even his.